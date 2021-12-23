Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20 Months in Prison For Fraud

Baby Blue is also suing the Bowling Alley where he was shot earlier this year claiming they failed to provide adequate security.

Baby Blue, one of the founding members of 2000’s R&B group Pretty Ricky, was sentenced last week to 20 months behind bars for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay over $2 million in forfeiture and restitution.

According to “Baller Alert,” Baby Blue found himself in trouble with the law after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans. The South Florida rapper admitted to using falsified documents and false information to obtain a PPP loan of $426,717. He then secured another for $708,065 using falsified documents and false information to do so. He claimed the loans were for his companies, Throwbackjersey.com LLC and Blue Star Records LLC.

However, according to the Department of Justice, Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith admitted to using the loans to live the high life. He spent the money at places like Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida and made extravagant purchases. These include the Ferrari which was seized once he was arrested.

Furthermore, two of Baby Blue’s associates pleaded guilty last week to masterminding a nationwide PPP scam. The “Grind with Me” hitmaker paid more than $250,000 to James R. State and Phillip J. Augustin for assisting him with the loan applications.

“Baller Alert” report Baby Blue said “the judge was fair” in sentencing him.

Baby Blue Sues For Unspecified Damages

Meanwhile, Blue is suing the bowling alley where he was shot on April 18. He claims the company, which invited him to appear, failed to provide adequate security which could have prevented him from being shot.

“South Florida Sun Sentinel” reports the legal documents reveal few details about the shooting. Baby Blue claims to have suffered “permanent and personal injury including significant scarring and loss of his ability to walk.”

A few days after the incident, the rapper took to social media to thank his supporters and share details of his injuries.

Baby Blue wrote: “Thank you [to] everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh (sic) my lounges (sic) is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me (prayer hands) Love, Blue.”