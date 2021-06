There are still a lot of questions surrounding pgLang, the service company founded by longtime collaborators Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. It is clear that rising rapper/producer/songwriter Baby Keem has some type of association with the brand.

Baby Keem spoke about his connection to pgLang during an interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. The in-person meetup took place in New York City, in contrast to the countless video-based conversations that were presented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have a partnership with pgLang, creatively. They handle a lot of aspects creatively and management-wise and things like that for me,” explained the “Orange Soda” performer. “We work as a team to contribute to each others’ goals and things like that.”

As far as joking about being related to Kendrick Lamar on the “sons & critics freestyle” track, Baby Keem stated, “Then regarding Kendrick, it was, I don’t know, it was funny. Like, people already knew, so it was just one of those things where it’s just like, it is what it is.”

Besides creating his own projects like 2018’s The Sound of a Bad Habit and 2019’s Die for My B####, Baby Keem also has writing credits on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther: The Album. According to Keem, the two West Coasters’ relationship is not just centered around art.

“It goes beyond music with me and him. So, whenever I need anything regarding, like life, and if I need some wisdom, then that’s who I go to. That’s one of the first people I look towards, him and Dave Free. It’s been huge for me just as a young man,” said Baby Keem.

2021 saw the arrival of the Baby Keem single “Durag Activity” with Travis Scott. The song’s official music video has amassed more than 6.5 million views on YouTube. Over on Spotify, the collaboration has racked up over 18 million streams.

“It was great. I pulled up and everything. I got the whole experience,” said the 2020 XXL Freshman Class member on working with Travis Scott in the studio. “Yeah, you send the record and stuff like that. Nah, I got the whole experience with that one. That was cool. So it was great. Everything worked out. We did the video and it was cool. I appreciate him for that.”