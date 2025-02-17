Baby Making Machine Elon Musk Outed As Father Of 13th Child

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk reacted to claims that he has a child with Ashley St Clair, offering a cryptic response as the internet buzzed with speculation.

Elon Musk addressed swirling speculation Saturday after conservative influencer Ashley St Clair alleged she gave birth to his child five months ago.

The billionaire responded with a single-word reaction on X, the social media platform he owns after a post claimed St Clair had been strategizing for years to have his child.

“Whoa,” Elon Musk wrote in response to a user’s post that read, “Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk.”

St Clair, an author and online personality, quickly retorted, criticizing Musk for engaging with internet chatter instead of addressing her directly.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

St Clair’s claim, first reported by the New York Post, suggests she and Musk share a 5-month-old child. Her representative, Brian Glicklich, released a statement on X, saying both parties have been negotiating a co-parenting agreement.

“Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time,” Glicklich posted. “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

Elon Musk, already a father of 12 with three different women, has not publicly confirmed St Clair’s assertion.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known for embracing fatherhood, often discussing his views on population growth and the importance of having large families.

The situation marks yet another chapter in Musk’s widely scrutinized personal life, which has frequently played out in public view. While he has not disputed St Clair’s claims outright, his brief reaction leaves more questions than answers about their relationship and the child.