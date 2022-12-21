Baby Tate Disses Hitmaka On “Pu$$y R@pp3r” Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ATL rep responds to the songwriter formerly known as Yung Berg.

Chicago-bred music producer Hitmaka caused a firestorm after making comments about contemporary female rappers. Atlanta’s Baby Tate is the latest person to fire back at Hitmaka.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. P#### rap was cool when it had shock value and was rare,” tweeted Hitmaka on Sunday.

The Look What You Made Me album creator continued, “Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s [some] who aren’t but they need a hit producer [for] impact.”

In response to receiving some resistance to his take from other social media users, Hitmaka later tweeted, “The conversation has started and that’s all that matters.”

After the latest conversation about so-called “p#### rap” began, Baby Tate decided to share her thoughts on the matter. The daughter of Soul singer Dionne Farris dropped “Pu$$y R@pp3r” which features some bars directed at Hitmaka.

Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field.



P#### rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare.



Now it’s like every girl taking it there.



It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact ☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 18, 2022

Baby Tate Says Hitmaka Hasn’t Been Hot Since 2007

“N#### just said the female bars so wack. Ain’t you writing ’em? Wonder why these hoes’ heads be so gassed up. Boy, ain’t you hyping ’em?” raps Baby Tate. “‘Why this s### so dead?’ Damn! You couldn’t put no life in ’em? He a man writing about a p####, I knew he had a little d### in him.”

She also spits, “Lil wack n####. How dare you?! Maka hit for yourself. Ain’t been hot since Mim’s ‘Hot’ – Love & Hip Hop ain’t help.” Baby Tate also questioned why Hitmaka criticizes female rappers using sexual lyrics went he released a song titled “Thot Box.”

Hitmaka’s “Thot Box (Remix)” from 2019 featured female rappers Young M.A, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty. The original “Thot Box” arrived with contributions by Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tyga, and YBN Nahmir.

Plus, Baby Tate posted on Twitter, “As I said it’s no beef! The call was for a ‘pretty female rapper strictly about bars’ and instead of being a dick rider and a pick-me, I decided to bar Mr. Hitmaka up. There are plenty of GORGEOUS rappers with a plethora of topics & a slew of bars. U just have to open [your] eyes 💖.”

Asian Doll Also Calls Out Hitmaka

Baby Tate was not the only person to publicly respond to Hitmaka’s “p#### rap” remarks. Dallas-raised rapper Asian Doll also blasted the “Sexy Lady” performer formerly known as Yung Berg.

“I feel like why do n##### always [worry about] what female rappers rap about? N##### been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented,” tweeted Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat) on Monday.

The outspoken Texan continued, “Ladies rap for the ladies not for you n##### and we running s### [right now] so let us be US 💯 even [though] I don’t only rap about my p#### still [shut the f### up].”

Three years ago, “WAP” hitmaker Cardi B responded to Jermaine Dupri after the So So Def label founder complained about “stripper rap” supposedly taking over the female Hip Hop space. Cardi shouted out Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika as women who make rap music about various topics besides just sex.