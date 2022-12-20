Asian Doll Fires Back At Hitmaka For Saying Too Many Female Rappers Rap About Sex

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“N*ggas been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented.”

Once again, sections of Hip Hop culture are taking part in a conversation about the content of modern-day female rappers. Hitmaka (fka Yung Berg) sparked the debate, then Asian Doll added her thoughts on the matter.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. P#### rap was cool when it had shock value and was rare,” tweeted Hitmaka on December 18.

The Chicago-bred music producer/record executive continued, “Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s [some] who aren’t but they need a hit producer [for] impact.”

Following some pushback from social media users, Hitmaka returned to Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, the “Sexy Can I” performer posted, “The conversation has started & that’s all that matters.”

Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field.



P#### rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare.



Now it’s like every girl taking it there.



It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact ☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 18, 2022

Asian Doll Says Women Are Running Rap Right Now

Apparently, those comments by Hitmaka did not sit well with Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat). The 26-year-old Dallas, Texas native took to Twitter on Monday morning to address that criticism of contemporary female rappers.

“I feel like why do n##### always [worry about] what female rappers rap about? N##### been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented,” tweeted Asian Doll to her 1.5 million followers.

The Let’s Do A Drill creator also added, “Ladies rap for the ladies not for you n##### and we running s### [right now] so let us be US 💯 even [though] I don’t only rap about my p#### still [shut the f### up].”

2022 saw the introduction of newcomers such as Latto, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and Ice Spice. Established female rap acts like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and City Girls left their respective marks on the year as well.

I feel like why do n##### always worried bout what female rappers rap about? N##### been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented.. ladies rap for the ladies not for you n##### & we running s### rn so let us be US 💯 even tho I don’t only rap about my p#### still S### — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 19, 2022

Cardi B Addressed The Criticism Of “P#### Rap” Three Years Ago

This is not the first time a public discussion about women rapping about sexual fantasies has taken place in recent years. In 2019, So So Def label founder Jermaine “JD” Dupri made similar complaints about female rappers at that time.

“For me, it’s like strippers rapping,” said JD. “As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. I’m getting, ‘Oh, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club.’ OK, all right.”

Exotic dancer-turned-Grammy winner Cardi B countered Jermaine Dupri by claiming many fans prefer to listen to sexually explicit songs. Cardi also shouted out other rappers, like Rapsody and Tierra Whack, that the “WAP” rhymer viewed as examples of female rappers who do not focus as much on sexuality but do not get as much support.

“Okay guys, I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p#### and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I’m going to say something,” stated Cardi B in an Instagram video. “First of all, I rap about my p#### because she’s my best friend, and second of all, it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.”