Baby Tate Shades Drake In Freestyle Over Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” Beat

Baby Tate hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” beat. In addition, the Atlanta-based rapper borrowed lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for her version of Meg’s track.
“I like freaky-ass n#####, but no, not like Mr. Graham. Don’t buy Baby Tate on Temu, lot of these b###### a scam,” Tate raps in her “BOW (BOA Remix)” freestyle.
Kendrick Lamar labeled Aubrey Drake Graham as a “freaky-ass n####” on the “Not Like Us” diss record. The two music superstars’ highly publicized rap battle dominated Hip-Hop and mainstream coverage for weeks.
Previously, Baby Tate used another freestyle to address allegations connected to Drake’s Young Money/Cash Money labelmate, Nicki Minaj. Some fans accused Tate of stealing Minaj’s animated delivery style.
“Hold on, b####, I’m blown. I just got up on the internet, they said I’m a clone. Now I was born in 1996, so of course it’s some s### I done picked up on,” Baby Tate rapped during her “From The Block” performance in April 2024.
Additionally, the Warner recording artist rapped, “They say I blink like Nicki, dress like Kimmy, get real freaky on a track like Missy, cocky like RiRi, rough like E-V-E. I don’t understand why n##### won’t let me be me.”