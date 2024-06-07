Baby Tate Shades Drake In Freestyle Over Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” Beat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Baby Tate hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” beat. In addition, the Atlanta-based rapper borrowed lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for her version of Meg’s track.

“I like freaky-ass n#####, but no, not like Mr. Graham. Don’t buy Baby Tate on Temu, lot of these b###### a scam,” Tate raps in her “BOW (BOA Remix)” freestyle.

Kendrick Lamar labeled Aubrey Drake Graham as a “freaky-ass n####” on the “Not Like Us” diss record. The two music superstars’ highly publicized rap battle dominated Hip-Hop and mainstream coverage for weeks.

Previously, Baby Tate used another freestyle to address allegations connected to Drake’s Young Money/Cash Money labelmate, Nicki Minaj. Some fans accused Tate of stealing Minaj’s animated delivery style.

“Hold on, b####, I’m blown. I just got up on the internet, they said I’m a clone. Now I was born in 1996, so of course it’s some s### I done picked up on,” Baby Tate rapped during her “From The Block” performance in April 2024.

Additionally, the Warner recording artist rapped, “They say I blink like Nicki, dress like Kimmy, get real freaky on a track like Missy, cocky like RiRi, rough like E-V-E. I don’t understand why n##### won’t let me be me.”