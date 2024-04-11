Baby Tate Addresses Accusations She Stole Nicki Minaj’s Style In “On The Radar” Freestyle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Warner recording artist gives flowers to Nicki, Kim, Missy, Eve, Lauryn, and more.

Baby Tate had to square up against Nicki Minaj’s fan base in February. The Barbz accused Tate of stealing their favorite MC’s aesthetics and animated delivery during her “From The Block” performance.

A new performance video featuring Baby Tate landed on YouTube on Wednesday (April 10). The Atlanta-bred rapper/singer’s “On The Radar” freestyle contained some bars that mention Nicki Minaj and other female artists.

“Hold on, b#### I’m blown. I just got up on the internet, they said I’m a clone. Now I was born in 1996, so of course it’s some s### I done picked up on,” Baby Tate rapped.

She added, “They say I blink like Nicki, dress like Kimmy, get real freaky on a track like Missy, cocky like RiRi, rough like E-V-E. I don’t understand why n##### won’t let me be me.”

In addition to namedropping Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, and Eve, Baby Tate shouted out Lauryn Hill, Left Eye and more. The Girls album creator also said, “Me biting? B####, stop it. I’m sick of this s###. I need antibiotics.”

At one point, Tate questioned why she is not compared to Caucasian acts like Madonna and Lady Gaga or male acts like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. The “Hey, Mickey!” rapstress acknowledged her many inspirations, including Nicki Minaj.

Baby Tate dropped her Sexploration: The Musical EP in October 2023 via Warner Records. Plus, she appeared on the platinum-certified, 21-savage assisted “Surround Sound” by fellow Atlanta representative J.I.D.