JID Reflects On “Surround Sound” Going Viral, Performs On “Tonight Show” [VIDEO]

JID made appearances on two major broadcast networks this week. The Dreamville Records artist did an interview with ABC anchor Linsey Davis, and he performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Linsey Davis spoke to JID for an episode of ABC News Live Prime. The conversation centered around the rapper’s viral hit “Surround Sound” which sparked the #CeilingChallenge on social media.

“The initial drop of [‘Surround Sound’] did really well. I maybe dropped it six, seven months before the album actually came out,” JID explained. “So by the time the album came out, the song was already gold.”

He continued, “Then with time going I saw online the trend that could’ve come from the actual video that we just showed. It was an overhead shot which turned out to be the challenge. A lot of different challenges came from it. But the over the head, ceiling [shot] was the most important one.”

“Surround Sound” featuring fellow Atlanta natives 21 Savage and Baby Tate lives on 2022’s The Forever Story album. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the collaboration as platinum in June 2023.

Last year, JID announced his Forever & A Day studio LP. He also teased joint projects with Lil Yachty and Metro Boomin. The Spillage Village collective member kicked off 2024 by dropping the “30 (Freestyle)” track.

In addition to conversing with ABC’s Linsey Davis, JID stopped by NBC Studios on Tuesday (January 9). The latest edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon included a performance of “Surround Sound” with a live band.