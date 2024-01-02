JID Earns Praise From His Peers For “30 (Freestyle)”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to the ATL MC’s first musical offering of the new year.

JID decided to start his 2024 off with a new release. The Dreamville Records roster member dropped “30 (Freestyle)” on Monday (January 1).

According to the Atlanta-based recording artist, “30 (Freestyle)” was recorded while touring in Poland. Christo, Conductor and Tane Runo provided the production for the track.

“Ima just drop music all year and see what happens,” JID tweeted before his latest offering landed on YouTube. The song’s official visualizer has amassed more than 100,000 views in 10 hours.

Upon its release, “30 (Freestyle)” received positive reviews from JID’s online fanbase. The 33-year-old MC also garnered praise from some of his Hip-Hop peers.

For example, Russ replied to the Spillage Village representative’s “30 (Freestyle)” tweet by writing, “Bodied.” Fellow Dreamville rapper Cozz posted, “JID is really good at rappin.”

JID’s current album discography includes 2017’s The Never Story, 2018’s DiCaprio 2 and 2022’s The Forever Story. Last year saw the “Enemy” hitmaker appear on Creed III: The Soundtrack and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture).

Supporters of JID can likely look forward to more new music. On December 29, he tweeted, “Working on [an] album is such a ‘no days off’ ass process. [You] really gotta chase that feeling when [you] get it, and it comes outta nowhere.”

The former Hampton University student also added, “I vowed to not give any false hope because things always change in this business, I’ll announce [the album] when everything is preparing to drop.”

