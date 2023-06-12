Metro Boomin’s ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Debuts In The Top 10

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The production wizard worked with Lil Wayne, Offset, Future, Nas, and more.

Hip Hop producer Metro Boomin scored his second Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 in the last sixth months.

Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains studio album debuted at No. 1 in December 2022. The St. Louis native also made it into this week’s Top 10 with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse project.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) debuted at No. 7. Metro racked up 66,000 equivalent first-week units. That final sales totals exceeded early projections.

Metro Boomin recruited a star-studded lineup. Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset, Future, A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Nas, James Blake, and more acts contributed to the compilation.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures tapped Metro Boomin to executive produce the new movie’s soundtrack.

“The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator,” said Spring Aspers, President of Music, at Sony Pictures.

Spring Aspers also added, “Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

5-STAR by South Korean boy band Stray Kids topped the latest Billboard 200 with 249,500 first-week units. In addition, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo’s Hard to Love launched at No. 10 with 51,000 units.