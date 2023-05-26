Moneybagg Yo Pushes Back ‘Hard To Love’ Project To Avoid Taylor Swift

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Pop superstar’s ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ came out today.

Fans of Moneybagg Yo will have to wait a little while longer to hear his next full-length project. Listeners expected Hard To Love to arrive on May 26, but Taylor Swift apparently forced a change of plans.

Taylor Swift presented Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) on Friday, May 26. The deluxe version of her chart-topping 2022 studio LP features rapper Ice Spice and singer Lana Del Rey.

Last night, Moneybagg Yo informed his followers that Hard To Love will be pushed back a week. The Memphis-bred rhymer specifically mentioned Swift in his social media post.

“Ima Let My Baby @taylorswift Drop Tonight. New Date Hard To Love June 2nd FRIDAY! 💔,” wrote Moneybagg Yo in an Instagram caption posted on Thursday.

Moneybagg Yo debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in 2021 with his fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain. It appears the Roc Nation-managed recording artist wanted the No. 1 spot again.

A Gangsta’s Pain also earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Plus, Moneybagg’s Time Served album picked up a Gold plaque in 2020.

Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend chose to promote his upcoming project by teasing the release of explicit content. Ariana “Ari” Fletcher apparently backtracked on that possible arrangement as well.

“When Bagg drop his mixtape and go #1, I’m making my OnlyFans. I already got my first video ready… somebody tell him to hurry up!” wrote Ari Fletcher in a now-deleted tweet.