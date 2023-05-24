Ari Fletcher Teases Setting Up OnlyFans Account If Moneybagg Yo’s ‘Hard To Love’ Goes No. 1

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The reality show star says she already has her first video ready.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo plans to drop a new mixtape, titled Hard to Love, this week. His girlfriend, Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, is helping to promote the project in an unconventional way.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher reportedly called it quits last year after the couple suffered a miscarriage. Apparently, the Collective Music Group artist and the social media influencer got back together last fall.

“When Bagg drop his mixtape and go #1, I’m making my OnlyFans. I already got my first video ready… somebody tell him to hurry up!” tweeted Ari Fletcher on Tuesday night.

When Bagg drop his mixtape and go #1 I’m making my onlyfans. I already got my first video ready… somebody tell him to hurry up! — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 24, 2023

Hard to Love will be Moneybagg Yo’s first solo body of work since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain. He also contributed to the Gangsta Art compilation by the CMG label roster which landed in July 2022.

A Gangsta’s Pain spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It debuted with 110,000 units in its first week. The studio LP became the first Billboard 200 chart-topper of Moneybagg’s career.

In preparation for Hard to Love‘s release, Moneybagg Yo teamed up with fellow CMG rapper GloRilla for the “On What U On” collaboration. He also released the “Quickie” and “Motion God” singles.

“This tape right here for my core fans, THE STREETS! Not the industry. 💔🖤,” wrote Moneybagg Yo on Instagram earlier this month. He also thanked his fans for supporting him while dealing with several tragic experiences in recent years.

Last year, Ari Fletcher joined the inaugural cast of the BET+ reality show The Impact Atlanta. The program also featured Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey, and Lakeyah Robinson.