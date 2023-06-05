‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Pulls In Over $200 Million Globally

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The movie grossed more than $100 million in the domestic market.

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already a huge hit across the globe. The computer-animated superhero film crossed the $200 million mark in its first weekend of release.

According to reports, Across the Spider-Verse made $208.6 million at the global box office. That total gives the Shameik Moore-led movie the all-time biggest opening for a Sony animated motion picture.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made $120.5 million domestically. The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse added another $88.1 million from international markets.

Five years ago, Into the Spider-Verse opened with a domestic haul of $35.4 million. It went on to bring in $384.3 million over its worldwide theatrical run, including a 2022 re-release in Australia.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. This year’s edition has already received near-universal praise from movie critics and fans.

In addition to Shameik Moore, the Across the Spider-Verse cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Mahershala Ali.

Award-winning music producer Metro Boomin oversaw the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The project hosts songs by Lil Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, 21 Savage, and more Hip Hop acts.