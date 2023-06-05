‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Pulls In Over $200 Million Globally

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already a huge hit across the globe. The computer-animated superhero film crossed the $200 million mark in its first weekend of release.
According to reports, Across the Spider-Verse made $208.6 million at the global box office. That total gives the Shameik Moore-led movie the all-time biggest opening for a Sony animated motion picture.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made $120.5 million domestically. The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse added another $88.1 million from international markets.
Five years ago, Into the Spider-Verse opened with a domestic haul of $35.4 million. It went on to bring in $384.3 million over its worldwide theatrical run, including a 2022 re-release in Australia.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. This year’s edition has already received near-universal praise from movie critics and fans.
In addition to Shameik Moore, the Across the Spider-Verse cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Mahershala Ali.
Award-winning music producer Metro Boomin oversaw the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The project hosts songs by Lil Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, 21 Savage, and more Hip Hop acts.