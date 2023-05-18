Metro Boomin To Executive Produce ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne currently has a Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The St. Louis-born producer will oversee another major project dropping this year.

Metro Boomin serves as the executive producer of the upcoming Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture. He curated the tracklist and produced the records.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The computer-animated superhero film about New York City teenager Miles Morales hits American theaters on June 2. The soundtrack drops the same day.

“The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter,” says Spring Aspers, President of Music, at Sony Pictures.

Metro Boomin Teamed With Republic Records To Produce The Soundtrack

Dana Sano, EVP of Film & TV for Republic Records, comments, “Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.”

Republic Records also released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture) in 2018. That project included the 17x-Platinum, Hot 100 chart-topping “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

In addition, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains came out via Republic on December 2, 2022. Heroes & Villains currently sits at No. 10 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart after debuting at No. 1 with 185,000 first-week units.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales. The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, and Brian Tyree Henry.