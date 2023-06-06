First-Week Sales Projections For Metro Boomin, Moneybagg Yo & Toosii Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Three high-profile acts dropped their respective projects last week. Toosii’s Naujour, Moneybagg Yo’s Hard to Love, and Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack arrived on June 2.

HitsDailyDouble has reported the projected sales numbers for each of those releases. According to the music industry website, none of the new Hip Hop-focused projects will crack the 100,000 first-week units mark.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently on pace to pull in 48,000-53,000 units. Metro Boomin recruited Lil Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Nas, and other artists for the compilation.

Hard To Love will likely open in the 45,000-50,000 sales range. The latest commercial mixtape from Memphis-bred rapper Moneybagg Yo contains contributions by Future, Fridayy, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and others.

NauJour “Toosii” Grainger let loose his self-titled Naujour album as a follow-up to 2020’s Poetic Pain. HitsDailyDouble projects Naujour to bring in around 20,000-23,000 units in its first week. Future, 21 Savage, and Khalid show up on the studio LP.

Stray Kids will probably take the No. 1 spot on next week’s Billboard 200 chart. The eight-member South Korean boy band’s 5-Star album moved a projected 200,000-225,000 units out the gate which should be enough to take the top spot.

A Hip Hop project has not topped the Billboard 200 chart since Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains in December 2022. Heroes & Villains launched with 185,000 equivalent album units, giving Metro the third No. 1 project of his career.

By this time last year, multiple Hip Hop acts had scored a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Gunna, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, Future, and Kendrick Lamar each peaked in the pole position during the first five months of the year.

Additionally, the second half of 2022 saw bodies of work by Drake, 21 Savage, Rod Wave, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby lead the Billboard 200 for at least one week. Ten Hip Hop projects from last year, including Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, moved more than 100,000 units in week one.