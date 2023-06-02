Toosii Talks Wanting ‘Naujour’ To Be A Classic, Timeless Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Favorite Song” hitmaker drops his latest body of work.

Rapper/singer Toosii (born NauJour Lazier Grainger) released his new studio LP today (June 2). The NAUJOUR album features Khalid, Future, 21 Savage, and Wallo.

“I had always told myself that when I dropped my debut album, it would be a self-titled album. I feel like there is a difference between NauJour and Toosii and with this album, I am actually giving people the real in my life,” states the Capitol recording artist.

NAUJOUR joins a catalog that includes other releases such as 2020’s Poetic Pain, 2021’s Thank You for Believing, and 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry. Toosii has also appeared on projects by Lil Tjay, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Queen Naija, Aminé, and others.

“I want NAUJOUR to be a classic, timeless project,” says Toosii about his latest full-length offering. “I want people to understand who I truly am and recognize that I am an artist that’s going to be around forever and not for the moment.”

NAUJOUR hosts the “Favorite Song” single. The Adelso and Tatiana Manaois-produced track became Toosii’s first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Favorite Song” has peaked at No. 5 on the weekly rankings of the most popular songs in America.

R&B/Pop singer Khalid contributed to the “Favorite Song” remix. Hip Hop star Future, the self-anointed Toxic King, also provided vocals to the “Toxic Version” of the mainstream hit. Toosi performed “Favorite Song” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Voice.