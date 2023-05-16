Toosii Scores First Hot 100 Top 10 Single With “Favorite Song”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Naujour’ album creator is preparing to go on tour this summer.

Syracuse-born, Raleigh-raised musician Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger found his name in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in his career. “Favorite Song” rose to No. 8 on the latest chart.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” climbed three spots from last week’s No. 11 position. The Adelso and Tatiana Manaois-produced single racked up 20.7 million streams during the tracking period.

Award-winning R&B singer Khalid hopped on the “Favorite Song” remix which dropped on May 5. A music video for that collaboration arrived on Toosii’s YouTube channel on May 12.

The Recording Industry Association of America recently certified “Favorite Song” as Platinum. The track will live on Toosii’s upcoming Capitol Records label debut studio LP titled Naujour.

In addition to Khalid on “Favorite Song (Remix),” Naujour will feature Wallo and 21 Savage. Toosii also recruited Future for the “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” bonus track.

“NAUJOUR” official track list 💚 6/2 mark your calendar pic.twitter.com/mXytKwa9VF — Toosii (@toosii2x) May 15, 2023

Naujour will drop on June 2. Previously, Toosii released the Poetic Pain studio album in 2020 under the South Coast Music Group/Universal Music Group umbrella.

Toosii’s mixtape catalog includes 2020’s Platinum Heart and 2021’s Thank You for Believing. The 2021 XXL Freshman Class member’s Boys Don’t Cry EP landed in October 2022.

Fans will have the chance to see Toosii live. He announced the “Naujour Tour” will kick off on July 26 in San Francisco, California. The trek will travel to other cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago.