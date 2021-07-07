Toosii Dedicates XXL Freshman Freestyle To His Mother Who Was Diagnosed With Lupus

Every year, each member of the XXL Freshman Class is asked to film a freestyle verse for the outlet. 2021 member Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger used his visual presentation to honor his mother.

“Found out my mom got lupus this year. I dedicated my @XXL freestyle to her cause without her I wouldn’t go as hard as I do as well as my fans. I love you ma 🖤,” tweeted Toosii on Tuesday.

Throughout his Freshman Freestyle, Toosii touches on his success as an up-and-coming recording artist. He also rhymes about needing to see the woman who gave birth to him smile.

Found out my mom got lupus this year. I dedicated my @XXL freestyle to her cause without her I wouldn’t go as hard as I do as well as my fans. I love you ma 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZUslW28vy4 — Toosii (@toosii2x) July 6, 2021

Toosii raps:

Built one hell of a boat, now the sails what keep us afloat. I just want Platinum, that’s one hell of a toast. And granddaddy’d be proud for me, momma. It’s been a while for me, momma. Just one call, I need you to smile for me, momma. Toosii’s XXL Freshman Freestyle

Additionally, this year saw Toosii release his Thank You for Believing mixtape which featured Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock. The New York-born, North Carolina-raised performer was chosen as Audiomack’s #UpNow artist as well.

Besides Toosii, the 2021 XXL Freshman Class also includes 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Blxst, DDG, Rubi Rose, and Iann Dior. Each person presented their own Freestyle, ABCs, Top 5 Albums list, and Top 5 Rappers list.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that causes the individual’s own immune system to mistakenly attack healthy tissue in parts of the body. There is currently no cure for lupus.

Wild ‘N Out creator Nick Cannon was also diagnosed with lupus. The 40-year-old actor/musician/executive was hospitalized in 2012 for mild kidney failure due to complications of lupus nephritis.

Other celebrities who have publicly shared that they suffer from lupus symptoms include Trick Daddy, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Seal. Approximately 1.5 million people in the United States have the disease.