Toosii Celebrates Earning His First Entry On The Hot 100 Chart With “Favorite Song”

The Capitol recording artist says the news made him teary-eyed.

Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger has been releasing music professionally for over five years. The 23-year-old rapper/singer has scored his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” made it onto the latest Hot 100, debuting at No. 51. The official Billboard charts Twitter account noted the 2021 XXL Freshman Class member’s milestone entry.

“Damn this brought tears to my eyes… I prayed every night and I waited on this. This gotta be a prank or something man!” tweeted Toosii in response to the news of his Hot 100 breakthrough.

TikTok played an important role in the success of “Favorite Song.” Different versions of the track have been used in over 400,000 clips on the platform which pushed users to stream the record 9.7 million times in the United States.

“Favorite Song” has racked up nearly 4 million global streams on Spotify since arriving on the DSP eleven days ago. The track’s official audio on YouTube has already totaled 1.6 million worldwide plays.

Toosii previously charted on the Billboard 200. Three of his projects achieved spots on those weekly album rankings. 2020’s Platinum Heart mixtape peaked at No. 196. That same year the Poetic Pain LP went Top 20 by opening at No. 17.

The aptly-titled Thank You for Believing mixtape plateaued at No. 25 in 2021. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” also gave the North Carolina representative his first Top 10 entry on the Hot Rap Songs chart at No. 8. “Favorite Song” currently sits at No. 17 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as well.