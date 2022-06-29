Babyface Recruits Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox & Kehlani For ‘Girls’ Night Out’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it.”

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is one of the most celebrated R&B acts of all time. The multi-time Grammy winner recently signed a deal with Capitol Records as he prepares to release a new studio LP.

“Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share,” says Michelle Jubelirer, Chair/CEO of Capitol Music Group.

Babyface’s upcoming Girls’ Night Out album will feature a lineup of high-profile R&B songstresses. The LaFace Records co-founder recruited Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and other musicians for the project.

The Legend Expresses Excitement For His Forthcoming LP

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol,” states Babyface. “They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do.”

The 63-year-old iconic singer/songwriter also adds, “I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Babyface & Ella Mai Hit The Stage At The BET Awards

Girls’ Night Out drops October 29 via Capitol Records. The studio LP will join a Babyface catalog that also contains other projects. His discography includes collections such as 1989’s Tender Lover, 1993’s For the Cool in You, 2001’s Face2Face, and 2015’s Return of the Tender Lover.

Babyface produced Girls’ Night Out with Rika Tischendorf serving as the co-producer. Earlier this month, Babyface shared his new “Keeps On Fallin'” collaboration with Ella Mai. Both vocalists performed the Girls’ Night Out single at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday.