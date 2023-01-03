Bad Bunny Defends Snatching And Throwing Fan’s Phone, Says It Was “A Lack Of Respect” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny came under fire after he angrily hurled a fan’s phone away after she attempted to get a selfie with him.

Bad Bunny has responded after footage emerged of him snatching a fan’s phone from her hands and tossing it after the woman began recording him without consent.

The now-viral footage shows the Puerto Rican artist on vacation in the Dominican Republic, walking down the street while surrounded by fans. Although many fans were recording the star, one got a little too close for his liking. The woman approached Bad Bunny and walked alongside him for several seconds while filming in selfie mode.

After a few moments, Bad Bunny grabs the phone before hurling it into the air. Check out the video below.

Muy desagradable la conducta de Bad Bunny con una fanática. Muy mal manejo de la situación. Obviamente la fanática se pasó de contenta pero arrebatarle el celular y tirarlo no es de caballero mucho menos de un artista profesional acostumbrado la fanaticada. pic.twitter.com/g8gEkK7I9t — Felix Portes (@FelixPortes) January 2, 2023

Bad Bunny Responds

After the incident, the “T##í Me Preguntó” hitmaker took to Twitter to explain that while he “always” gives attention to his fans who approach him respectfully, he felt disrespected by the fan invading his personal space.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he began. “Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

However, fans on social media were divided, with some defending Bad Bunny and others saying he went too far.

“Look people this is simple,” wrote one fan. “Respect and everything goes well. Common sense. Artist or not, be aware that we are all the same. Maybe throwing away the phone wasn’t the best idea, but do you know what it’s like to have your space invaded 24/7? Much respect and love has been given to ALL OF YOU.”

However, another fan suggested that Bad Bunny overreacted and should apologize to the woman. “Your fans have put you where you are,” the fan tweeted. “You don’t know the effort that girl may have made to acquire her phone. She looked cheerful because she was going to take a selfie with you and you scorned her. You turned off a light and that was ugly on you. The girl at least deserves an apology.