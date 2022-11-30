Bad Bunny Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Global Artist For Third Straight Year

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake tops the list of Most-Streamed Artists in the United States.

Fans of Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio have a legitimate claim that the Puerto Rican rapper is the most popular music artist in the world. New stats from Spotify back up that argument.

Bad Bunny’s Latest Album Accumulated Over 18 Billion Streams

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign which lists the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts on the streaming platform. Bad Bunny became the first artist to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row.

The Un Verano Sin Ti album creator amassed more than 18.5 billion streams on Spotify in 2022. Country-Pop singer Taylor Swift came in second place. The rest of the Top 5 includes Drake (#3), The Weeknd (#4), and BTS (#5).

Spotify announced Harry Styles’s “As It Was” as the most-stream song of the year. The lead single from the Harry’s House studio LP collected over 1.6 billion global streams since the single’s release in April.

Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” (#4) and “T##í Me Preguntó” (#5) also made the Top 5 of the Most-Streamed Global Songs rankings. Plus, Un Verano Sin Ti topped Spotify’s Most-Streamed Global Albums list.

Drake & Ye Join Bad Bunny On Spotify’s List Of Most-Streamed Artists In The U.S.

Taylor Swift took the #1 position of Spotify’s Most Viral Artist. R&B/Pop sensation The Weeknd came in at #2, followed by Bad Bunny (#3). The 4th most viral artist is the K-Pop group BTS. Alternative Pop performer Lana Del Rey rounds out the Top 5.

When it comes to the America-based stats, Drake reigns as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist in the United States for 2022. Taylor Swift (#2), Bad Bunny (#3), Kanye “Ye” West (#4), and The Weeknd (#5) also collected a substantial number of U.S. streams.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles was the #1 Most-Streamed Song in the American Spotify market. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, and “First Class” by Jack Harlow landed in the Top 5 as well.

In addition to dominating Spotify, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti ruled over the Billboard 200 chart for 13 weeks. Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards. Apple Music also recognized Bunny as Artist Of The Year for 2022.