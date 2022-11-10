Apple Music Names Bad Bunny As 2022 Artist Of The Year

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Global superstar Bad Bunny had an amazing 2022. Apple Music recognized the Puerto Rican rapper/singer by presenting him with the Artist Of The Year award.

Bad Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti in May. The all-Spanish language project spent thirteen weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Un Verano Sin Ti received acclaim from professional music critics. It also became the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day worldwide streams.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.'”

The 28-year-old, part-time WWE wrestler continued, “No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.” He added, “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

Bad Bunny Already Has A Diamond-Certified Single In His Discography

Bad Bunny dropped his debut album, X 100pre, in 2018. That studio LP peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200. Bunny’s catalog also includes 2020’s YHLQMDLG and 2020’s El Último Tour del Mundo. The latter body of work remained at #1 for one week.

In addition, Bad Bunny made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a guest artist on Cardi B’s “I Like It” which also featured Colombian singer J Balvin. The RIAA certified “I Like it” as 11x-Platinum in October 2022.

Bunny currently has 66 career entries on the Hot 100. Eight of those songs peaked in the chart’s Top 10 region. “Moscow Mule” crested at #4. “T### Me Pregunto,” “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez, and “MIA” featuring Drake each topped out at #5.

Bunny Leads The List Of 2022 American Music Award Nominees

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats.

Schusser also stated, “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist Of The Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

Bad Bunny goes into the 2022 American Music Awards with the most nominations for any act. The star of Marvel’s upcoming El Muerto superhero movie scored eight AMA nods at this year’s ceremony, including Artist Of The Year. The show airs live on ABC on November 20.