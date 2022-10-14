Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Award Nominations

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “world’s largest fan-voted awards show” will air in November.

While the Grammys are currently the most-talked-about award ceremony on social media thanks to a Twitter feud involving Nicki Minaj and Latto, the American Music Awards announced their 2022 nominations yesterday.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny scored the most American Music Award nods. The Un Verano Sin Ti album creator is up for eight awards, including Artist Of The Year.

Bad Bunny will also compete for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.

Bad Bunny Could Match American Music Award Record

If Bad Bunny wins all eight AMAs, he will tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. He previously won American Music Awards for Favorite Album – Latin for YHLQMDLG in 2020 and El Último Tour del Mundo in 2021.

Bunny also took home the American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist – Latin in 2020 and 2021. The musician born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is now an 18-time nominee at the Dick Clark-created program.

This year’s American Music Awards also acknowledged Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each. Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd all scored five nominations.

Future & Jack Harlow Both Scored Four Nods

Bad Bunny is up against Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd for Artist of The Year. More than forty artists received their first-ever AMA nomination this year, including Jack Harlow (4), Tems (4), and Latto (3).

The Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist category includes Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. The American Music Awards will present Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist to Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, or Nicki Minaj.

Future’s I Never Liked You, Gunna’s DS4Ever, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lil Durk’s 7220, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame 2.0 received Favorite Hip-Hop Album nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards.

Fans Get To Help Pick The AMA Winners

The AMA for Favorite Hip-Hop Song will go to “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, “Big Energy” by Latto, or “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow.

“34+35 (Remix)” collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were among the big winners at the 2021 American Music Awards. Megan won Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album. Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B Artist, Collaboration Of The Year, and Favorite R&B Album.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20 at 8 pm EST/PST on ABC. Fans can vote for the potential winners at VoteAMAs.com or on Twitter.