Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Album Spends 10th Week At No. 1

The Puerto Rican rapper joins an exclusive list that includes Drake.

Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio still has the most popular album in America. Un Verano Sin Ti returned to the Billboard 200 chart’s #1 position.

Last week’s winner, God Did by DJ Khaled, slipped to #4, giving Bad Bunny the opportunity to reclaim the top spot. The Puerto Rican rapper’s fourth studio LP amassed an additional 99,500 units in the most recent tracking week.

Un Verano Sin Ti has spent ten nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 rankings. Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language project is now just the ninth album this century to rank at #1 at least ten times.

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album also pulled off that feat in 2021. Drake’s Views is the only Hip Hop release to chart at #1 for at least ten weeks since 2000. Views held the pole position for 13 weeks in 2016.

Bad Bunny also surpassed Drake on the list of acts to have an album remain in the Billboard 200’s Top 2 consecutively. Un Verano Sin Ti secured its 18th week at either No. 1 or No. 2. Views charted in the Top 2 for 17 straight weeks.

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200 list, Beyoncé’s Renaissance stayed at #6. Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind climbed one spot to #7. Both of those LPs previously ranked at #1. Plus, the Weeknd’s The Highlights rejoined the Top 10 at #8.