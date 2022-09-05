DJ Khaled Celebrates As ‘God Did’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled scored his fourth number one album with “God Did,” and his tenth project to chart in the top ten of the Billboard 200.

DJ Khaled has the No. 1 album in the country, adding “another one” to his chart-topping projects as God Did opened at the top spot of the Billboard 200.

The project is his fourth Billboard No. 1 album, following KHALED KHALED in 2021, Grateful in 2017, and Major Key in 2016. The 18-track project earned 107,500 equivalent album units. This includes 96,000 in streaming equivalent album units, 9,500 in album sales, and 2,000 in track equivalent album units.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share several posts in celebration of “God Did,” and to thank his many collaborators.

“#1 ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY ! #GODDID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” He wrote in the caption of one post before sharing lyrics from his track “Grateful,” featuring Vory.

“God Did,” DJ Khaled said in the video before instructing “turn it up,” as he toasted to his success.

In a recent interview with GQ, DJ Khaled discussed the stellar collaborations on God Did and revealed how long he had been building with Jay-Z. He recalled being blessed to watch Hov record much of his 2013 album Magna Carta.

“We became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger,” Khaled explained. “It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, Jay-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”

However, Khaled appreciates Hov’s work ethic and passion for Hip-Hop, something he relates to. “[Jay saw] I was born into this s### and [my love] is pure. You have to love it to put together a body of work like [God Did]. I can’t speak for him, but for my situation I can say…[our relationship is] about two winners. We’re both great at what we do.”

DJ Khaled – God Did