DJ Khaled Releases Five New Music Videos From ‘God Did’ Album

New visuals with Future, Lil Baby, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Durk, and more landed since the album dropped.

Music industry predictors project DJ Khaled’s God Did to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The We The Best Music Group/Epic Records release featured a star-studded lineup of guest appearances.

Over the last four days, DJ Khaled presented five new music videos for songs from God Did. “Big Time” with Future and Lil Baby landed on YouTube on August 26. “It Ain’t Safe” featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black hit the platform the same day.

Khaled’s “Party” visuals featuring Quavo and Takeoff arrived on August 27. The “These Streets Know My Name” video featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla dropped on August 28. “Keep Going” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch touched down on Monday.

God Did also features Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy, Kanye West, Eminem, SZA, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice Wrld, Jadakiss, and Vory.

DJ Khaled’s thirteenth studio LP opened at #1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut Global chart. The “God Did” title track featuring Ross, Wayne, Jay, and Fridayy currently holds the top spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily chart.

“Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby holds the #2 position on the Top 100: USA rankings. The Nyan and Tim Suby-produced collaboration peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Khaled’s “Staying Alive” video showed up on August 5.