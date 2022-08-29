First-Week Sales Projections For DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New projects by J.I.D and Nicki Minaj also arrived last week.

On August 26, DJ Khaled released his thirteenth studio LP via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. God Did arrived with numerous special guest features.

Contributions by acts such as Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Drake, Kanye West, and Eminem likely helped DJ Khaled pull in substantial streams for the God Did album. HitsDailyDouble reported the project’s predicted sales numbers.

According to the outlet, DJ Khaled’s God Did is on pace to rack up 105,00-115,000 first-week units. That range should be enough to give the New Orleans-born deejay/producer his fourth #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Previously, Khaled scored Number Ones with 2016’s Major Key, 2017’s Grateful, and 2021’s Khaled Khaled. Grateful spent two weeks in the top spot. Nine of his releases reached the Top 10 of the weekly album rankings.

In addition to God Did, other Hip Hop projects will also debut on next week’s Billboard 200. Dreamville recording artist J.I.D. also dropped The Forever Story on August 26. That set will likely open with 27,000-30,000 units.

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio Volume 1 is projected to bring in 25,000-30,000 units over the tracking period. The 28-track compilation hosts the rapper’s Billboard Hot 100 #1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

God Did also features Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Jadakiss, and more. DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” single with Drake and Lil Baby peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 chart.