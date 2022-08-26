DJ Khaled Discusses Migos Breakup Rumors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘God Did’ album creator only collaborated with Quavo and Takeoff.

Today (August 26), DJ Khaled released his thirteenth studio LP, God Did. The project hosts a song titled “Party All the Time” which features Migos members Quavo and Takeoff.

“Party All the Time” did not include Offset, the third member of Migos. The track arrived the same week that Offset publicly feuded with Quality Control Music co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas over leaving the label.

Zane Lowe recently spoke to DJ Khaled for Apple Music’s New Music Daily. While discussing his new God Did album, Khaled also shared his thoughts on speculation that Offset has parted ways with Migos and QC.

“Those are all my brothers, all three of them are my brothers, and from their big brother, we want to see them together no matter what,” said DJ Khaled. “Nobody says they’re not together, so I’m not going to be one of those guys that’s going to.”

He added, “Those are brothers. You’re asking me, I’m always going to be like, ‘Those are brothers, and it’s our job to make sure that they continue to be brothers.’ But obviously, they got their thing. I don’t know, but I could tell you this, that m############ Takeoff and Quavo on this album, called ‘Party All the Time.'”

DJ Khaled’s God Did also contains contributions by Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, SZA, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Jadakiss, and more.