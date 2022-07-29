Quavo & Takeoff Drop “Us Vs Them” Single As Migos Breakup Rumors Spread

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

There are a lot of questions about the status of Migos at the moment. Many fans of the Atlanta trio wonder if Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset have split up.

Earlier this week, organizers for the National Battle Of The Bands began advertising a performance by Migos at the event. However, the NBOTB only promoted Quavo and Takeoff on the show’s flyer.

The Migos breakup rumors went into overdrive again because Quavo and Takeoff released another single as just a duo. After dropping “Hotel Lobby” in May, the rhymers came back with “Us Vs Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

Meanwhile, Offset started promoting an upcoming collaboration with Moneybag Yo that could arrive in August. The “Clout” hitmaker also took part in a Q&A session on Twitter yesterday.

Offset teased that another solo album is on the way. All three Migos members presented their own individual studio LPs between October 2018 and February 2019, including Offset’s Father of 4.

When one Twitter user specifically asked what will be different about his second album, Offset replied, “More relatable subjects to right now and way more fun and turnt.”

More relatable subjects to right now and way more fun and turnt https://t.co/1h4D83oZBb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 28, 2022

Speculation about a Migos breakup hit a fever pitch after the group pulled out of this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival in June. A rep for the Quality Control Music act insisted Quavo’s scheduling issues caused the cancellation.

Additionally, there were reports about the Migos members unfollowing each other on social media which also led to conversations about whether they have parted ways. Quavo refused to address the matter when questioned about it at LAX airport.

The Migos are one of the most commercially successful Hip Hop groups of all time. 2017’s Culture album and 2018’s Culture II album peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Migos became just the fifth rap group in history to score two Number Ones.