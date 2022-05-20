Quavo & Takeoff Drop “Hotel Lobby” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the new clip from the family members.

As rumors swirl of a potential Migos breakup, two members of the group let loose a new track together. Quavo and Takeoff released an official music video for “Hotel Lobby” on Friday.

The new collaboration came out via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. “Hotel Lobby” will live on an upcoming project tentatively titled Unc and Phew.

Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” visuals pay homage to the 1998 cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas which starred Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Quavo and Keemotion co-directed the video.

Both Quavo and Takeoff are coming off the release of solo songs. Quavo released “Shooters Inside My Crib” in January. Takeoff recently teamed up with fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid for “Crypto.”

As part of the Migos trio, Quavo and Takeoff helped create studio albums such as 2017’s Culture, 2018’s Culture II, and 2021’s Culture III. They also contributed to the Quality Control: Control the Streets compilations.

As a solo act, Quavo dropped Quavo Huncho in 2018. That same year saw Takeoff release The Last Rocket. Quavo also partnered with Travis Scott for 2017’s Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.