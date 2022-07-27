Only Takeoff & Quavo Promoted As Migos For National Battle Of The Bands

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A flyer for the HBCU event ignites more questions about the group.

It appears the rumors of Migos parting ways may have some validity. Two members of the Atlanta-raised trio will perform at the 2022 National Battle Of The Bands in Texas.

The National Battle Of The Bands announced Migos as the headliners. However, an official promotional flyer for the largest HBCU marching band event only features Quavo and Takeoff without Offset.

Speculation of a Migos break-up started circulating online earlier this year. The possibility of the “Bad and Boujee” hitmakers splitting gained even more traction when Quavo and Takeoff presented the “Hotel Lobby” single as a duo.

Migos dropped out of the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival in June. A representative for the group claimed Quavo’s scheduling issues caused the cancellation. Plus, Quavo and Takeoff later began promoting themselves as Unc & Phew.

According to a press release, the National Battle Of The Bands organizers believe booking Migos can help elevate the event into the mainstream conversation. The NBOTB leadership hopes that greater exposure translates into more awareness and scholarships for the HBCUs and their band programs.

“The addition of world-famous Hip Hop act, Migos, to the 2022 National Battle of the Bands lineup is a gigantic milestone, merging popular Hip Hop with the spirit and soul of music produced by our nation’s finest HBCU marching bands,” said Derek Webber, Executive Producer, National Battle of the Bands.

Derek Webber continues, “We’re thrilled that spectators will get to see the iconic band showcase and a premier Hip Hop performance with the same ticket.” Migos is the first internationally-known act to perform during the NBOTB weekend.

The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota takes place on August 27 inside Houston’s NRG Stadium. Eight different Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be at the event. Tickets are available at nationalbattleofthebands.com.