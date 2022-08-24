Offset Ready To Leave Quality Control, But CEO P Isn’t Having It

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset sued Quality Control Music after he allegedly negotiated a deal to obtain the rights to his solo music.

Offset sued his longtime label Quality Control Music, accusing the company of wrongfully trying to take a cut of profits from his solo music.

According to TMZ, Offset claimed he “paid handsomely” for the rights to his solo work. He said Quality Control no longer has ownership of his solo music, but the label allegedly isn’t honoring the agreement.

“This new chapter for me is personal,” the Migos member wrote on Twitter.

Offset’s lawsuit didn’t sit well with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas. The record executive vented about the legal battle on social media.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” Thomas wrote. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame s###. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset fired back at Thomas, saying they haven’t spoken in two years.

“N##### act like im the problem,” Offset wrote on Twitter. “I paid millions to get my rights back. N#### you black balled me I ain’t said. Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

Cardi B also came to her husband’s defense, commenting on the situation via Instagram.

“Offset bought himself out his Qc deal after they didn’t want to negotiate his contract,” she wrote. “I’m tired of people trying to make offset look like the bad guy……ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

Last week, Offset dropped a song titled “54321” produced by Baby Keem. The track was released by Motown Records.