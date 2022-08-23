Cardi B To Direct Offset’s Upcoming Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After co-directing the “Press” visuals, the Bardi Gang leader will oversee her husband’s MV.

Cardi B does not stay out of the headlines for long. This time, the Grammy-winning rapper’s latest news revolves around her getting set to sit in the director’s chair again.

On August 21, Cardi B responded to a Twitter account that posted a scene from a short film by Atlanta-area artist Lyrik London. The snippet featured dancers performing to Cardi’s 2019 single “Press.”

“Love it. ❤️❤️❤️This was not my highest song but this was one of my best videos. DIRECTED BY ME!” wrote Cardi in response to Lyrik London’s tweet.

Love it ❤️❤️❤️This was not my highest song but this was one of my best videos..DIRECTED BY ME ! https://t.co/9lzLmstlXk — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2022

Is Offset Collaborarting With Chlöe Bailey?

One of Cardi B’s fan pages then asked the Bronx-bred entertainer to direct more videos. In a quote-tweet, Cardi responded, “I’m directing one [of] Offset’s music videos with a very sexy, talented artist 😉… It’s going to [be] amazing.”

R&B singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey had the Bardi Gang speculating she was the “very sexy, talented artist” who collaborated with Offset. The “Have Mercy” vocalist liked the tweet announcing Cardi B’s involvement with the MV.

Offset reportedly teased a collab with Chlöe Bailey on an episode of Bardi Gang Radio. Chlöe previously worked with Cardi B on Facebook’s Cardi Tries reality show. In 2021, Bailey went viral for her cover of Cardi’s “Be Careful.”

I’m directing one offset music videos with a very sexy ,talented artist 😉…It’s going to amazing https://t.co/gqvK7A0XQL — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2022

Cardi B & Offset Have Worked Together On Several Occasions

Offset released “5 4 3 2 1” on August 19. The track is Set’s first solo single in three years. He also teased a forthcoming song called “CODE” featuring Moneybagg Yo will drop on Friday, August 26.

The self-directed music video for Cardi B’s “Press” currently has 107 million views on YouTube. The Slade Da Monsta and Key Wane-produced song peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B and Offset have worked together on music numerous times. The married couple joined forces for records such as “Lick,” “Motorsport,” “Drip,” “Who Want The Smoke?,” “Clout,” and “Type S###.”