Offset Drops Music Video For “5 4 3 2 1” Solo Single

For months, many fans have speculated if Migos are no more. Questions about the status of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo as a group remain unanswered.

The rumors of a Migos breakup went into high gear after the National Battle Of The Bands only promoted Takeoff and Quavo as the Migos for an upcoming performance.

In addition, Takeoff and Quavo released “Us Vs Them” featuring Gucci Mane as a duo in July. Offset has now released his own solo record titled “5 4 3 2 1.”

The official visuals for “5 4 3 2 1” arrived today (August 19) as well. The Baby Keem-produced track is Offset’s first new solo song and music video in three years.

Offset reportedly began working on a new full-length body of work. The Atlanta area native previously presented the Gold-certified Father of 4 studio album in 2019.

Father of 4 featured Quavo, J. Cole, Cardi B, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Big Rube, Gunna, CeeLo Green, and Gucci Mane. Since 2019, Offset appeared on songs by other artists such as Don Toliver, YBN Nahmir, Lil Tjay, DaBaby, and Shenseea.

Migos released Culture III in June 2021. The third album in the Culture series debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 130,000 first-week units. That LP hosts the “Need It” and “Straightenin” singles.