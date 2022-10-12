Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two 11x-Platinum Singles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday (October 11). The New York City-born entertainer also got to commemorate a major music industry accomplishment too.

The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” as well as “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny crossed the 11x-Platinum milestone.

Cardi is now the first and only female rapper to have multiple songs surpass Diamond status (10 million units). Previously, the Bronx native set the record for most Diamond singles by a female rapper (3).

Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B also earned Diamond certification in November 2021. In addition, the Grammy-winning rapstress has two other singles closing in on 10 million units.

“WAP” Is On Its Way To Diamond Certification

Cardi B’s chart-topping, global smash “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion currently sits at 7x-Platinum. G-Eazy’s “No Limit” featuring Cardi and A$AP Rocky reached 7x-Platinum as well.

All three of Cardi’s Diamond songs also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Bodak Yellow” spent three weeks at #1 in 2017. “I Like It” saw a one-week reign the following year.

“Girls Like You” remained at #1 on the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2018. Plus, 2020’s “WAP” led the chart for four non-consecutive weeks. “No Limit” peaked at #4 in 2017.

Cardi B Holds Several Female Rap Records

2021’s “Up” also reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100 rankings for one week. That gives Cardi B another place in the record books. Her 16 cumulative weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 is the most ever for a female rap act.

According to the RIAA, Cardi B has the most certified digital single units for any female rapper in history. The former Love & Hip Hop cast member collected 54 million units. That total lands her in the Top 30 on the all-time, all-genre list.

Atlantic Records shouted out Cardi’s most recent RIAA achievement. The label tweeted, “Happy Birthday @iamcardib! Congrats on becoming the first female rapper to have TWO @RIAA certified 11x-Platinum singles with ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘I Like It’! 🎂💎❤️🥳.”

The RIAA also publicly acknowledged Cardi B’s birthday and her new 11x-Platinum certifications on social media. The organization tweeted, “What’s better than☝️11X Diamond single 👀? TWO! Happy Birthday @iamcardib!”