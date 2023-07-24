Bam Margera Drops “Jackass” Diss Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Jackass star spits fire in diss track, almost two months after being admitted for psych observation.

Bam Margera, one of the stars from the hit MTV show Jackass, has dropped a diss song against his former co-stars. Titled “Feel Like Bam,” the track features rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboy Miquel.

“I had to take a lesson from the darkness,” he raps in the song, adding, “Knoxville, he’s going to be there, so find out if he has the stuff to find out when I’m going to f##k you up.”

In addition to Johnny Knoxville, the song also targets Wee Man, Steve O and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, who was key in getting Bam removed from the latest film in the franchise.

According to TMZ, Bam and Tremaine have been warring for a while and the song seems to lift some of his issues with the director. One of the issues that the prankster has with Tremaine is his alleged unfair movie contracts for the people who work on his films.

The song comes almost two months after Los Angeles police officers placed him on a 5150 hold for displaying troubled behavior.

The embattled professional skateboarder was apprehended at Trejo’s Tacos, the restaurant owned by Danny Trejo. Once they contacted Margera, they determined his erratic speech and behavior combined with recent suicidal threats he’s made was enough to call in a psychiatric evaluation team. He was then taken to a mental health facility, where he was legally held for roughly 72 hours.