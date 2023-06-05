Bam Margera Placed On 5150 Psych Hold After Cops Find Him In Los Angeles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to TMZ, the troubled professional skateboarder was apprehended at Trejo’s Tacos, the restaurant owned by Danny Trejo.

Bam Margera was found unharmed in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon (June 4). But several LAPD officers still found his behavior worrisome enough to place him on a 5150 hold. According to TMZ, the troubled professional skateboarder was apprehended at Trejo’s Tacos, the restaurant owned by Danny Trejo. Once they made contact with Margera, they determined his erratic speech and behavior combined with recent suicidal threats he’s made was enough to call in a psychiatric evaluation team.

Margera was taken to a mental health facility, where he can legally be held for up to 72 hours, but whether he’s still getting treatment is another story.

Margera’s brother, Jess, sounded the alarm early Sunday, tweeting, “If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.”

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Margera’s friends and family are continually worried about his mental health. His biggest issue seems to be his pending divorce from Nikki Boyd and custody issues with his son Phoenix. Last week, the Jackass star claimed in a since-deleted video: “I haven’t seen [son] Phoenix in two f–king months. I have to wake up every day, knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him.”

He added, “I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f–king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f–king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

Boyd is seeking $15,000 per month in child support payments, spousal support and sole physical and legal custody of Phoenix.