Bam Margera’s Brother Tweets Desperate Plea For His Whereabouts, Fears Death Is Imminent

Bam Margera’s perceived downward spiral has been internet fodder for months. The former Viva La Bam star and professional skateboarder recently vowed to “smoke crack” until he got to see the son he shares with his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd. Now his brother Jess Margera is fearing the worst.

On Sunday (June 4), Jess fired off a tweet that suggested he was worried his brother might take his own life or possibly overdose. He wrote, “If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.”

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Bam Margera’s most recent Instagram post arrived more than 15 hours ago and was nothing more than him rocking out to some music with a friend. But it’s his previous posts that have sounded the alarm. Just a couple of days ago, the Jackass prankster said in a since-deleted video: “I haven’t seen [son] Phoenix in two f–king months. I have to wake up every day, knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him.”

He added, “I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f–king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f–king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

Margera last saw Phoenix on March 29 during an in-person visit in California and hasn’t been permitted from contacting the child through the phone or FaceTime.

His estranged wife’s lawyer said she “sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son” after the video was posted.

Margera and Boyd parted ways in 2021 and she soon requested full custody of their son. Boyd then filed for legal separation in February, citing irreconcilable differences. She said she made the decision “to protect herself and their son.”

Boyd is seeking $15,000 per month in child support payments, spousal support and sole physical and legal custody of Phoenix.