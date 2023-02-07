Bandman Kevo Demands Refund For Gunna Feature; Threatens Lawsuit

Bandman Kevo considered suing Gunna to recoup the money spent on a planned collaboration.
Gunna allegedly received $250,000 to do a feature for Bandman Kevo. The song never came to fruition due to the YSL RICO case.
Last December, Gunna was released from jail after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. He developed a reputation as a snitch based on the plea deal, which made Bandman Kevo unwilling to work with the 300 Entertainment rapper.
“I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k,” Bandman Kevo wrote via Twitter. “And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold , just for him to get released and snitch. I can’t do a song with dude I need my bread back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit.”
Gunna wasn’t the only notable name to accept a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk also avoided trial by taking plea deals.
A total of 28 people were named in the RICO indictment against YSL members. Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial, which has been stuck in the jury selection process for several weeks.