Bankroll Freddie Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges

Bankroll Freddie’s legal troubles continued as he was indicted for drug trafficking and weapons possession in Arkansas.

Quality Control Music’s Bankroll Freddie was arrested on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and weapons possession, in Arkansas on Wednesday (November 9).

According to TMZ, Bankroll Freddie was one of almost three dozen defendants named in a 61-count indictment. He was taken into custody in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

Bankroll Freddie, whose real name is Freddie Gladney, and his co-defendants are accused of conspiring to sell crack cocaine and marijuana from March 2021 to October 2022.

The 28-year-old rapper was also hit with several weapons charges for allegedly possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. His latest arrest added to his legal issues in 2022.

Bankroll Freddie previously landed behind bars on gun and drug charges in April. His troubles began after cops pulled him over for speeding in Arkansas.

During the traffic stop, police discovered a Micro Draco AK-47 style pistol and a Polymer 80 9 Glock clone handgun in his vehicle. They additionally found more than 21 pounds of marijuana.

A judge granted Bankroll Freddie’s release in May, but his freedom came with strict restrictions. The QC artist had to abide by a curfew and couldn’t associate with felons, among other conditions. He was put in the custody of his bodyguard Avery Lavar Campbell.