Bankroll Freddie Wins Freedom Under Strict Conditions After Huge Drug/Gun Bust

Rapper Bankroll Freddie won his freedom from jail and the clutches of the FBI after he was busted with an arsenal of weapons in 21 pounds of weed.

The legal drama for Bankroll Freddie started on April 14th when he was traveling through West Memphis, Arkansas.

The cops caught the rapper speeding in a Chevy Silverado with dealership plates and initiated a traffic stop.

During the search of the truck, the cops found a loaded Micro Draco AK-47 style pistol in the front passenger’s seat, under some clothing and a bag; a Polymer 80 9 Glock clone handgun with no serial number and $33,662 in cash in the center console.

They also found a duffle bag with 21.4 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana in the back seat; and seven magazines, including five extended magazines, located throughout the vehicle.

After some resistance, Bankroll Freddie was placed in a squad car and hauled off to the Crittenden County Jail. The following day, the arresting officer found a “Glock switch,” which turns the weapon into a machine gun, in the backseat of his car, where the rapper was sitting.

During a hearing, Bankroll Freddie’s bodyguard Avery Levar Campbell testified that the Draco found in the truck was his and left there from a previous trip.

Campbell also testified that the Polymer 9 mm belonged to a member of Bankroll Freddie’s entourage named Braxton Green, who died in September of 2021.

Bankroll Freddie is part owner of a car dealership in North Little Rock. According to Campbell, numerous people had access to the Chevy Silverado truck, and the guns did not belong to Bankroll Freddie.

The rapper was indicted on three charges. Bankroll Freddie is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a machine gun, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The most severe charge, Count 3, is punishable by not less than 30 years in prison.

On May 18th, Bankroll Freddie, born Freddie D. Gladney, III, appeared with his counsel Rickey Hicks for a bond hearing. The court ruled that despite being in possession of the guns, Bankroll Freddie has no felony convictions and does not have a history of violence, and therefore poses no risk to the community.

“His family and community ties, combined with his very public career, makes it unlikely that he will attempt to flee. Instead, he has every incentive to comply with his release conditions so that he may continue working,” ruled Judge Edie Ervin.

According to his paperwork, Bankroll Freddie will be released to the custody of his bodyguard, Avery Lavar Campbell, with whom he will live.

Campbell is much more than security for the Quality Control rapper. He serves as a youth pastor at Antioch Baptist, and he is a veteran of the United States military, having completed two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Bankroll Freddie has some strict conditions if he expects to remain free. Bankroll Freddie must abide by a strict 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew, refrain from excessive drinking, and smoking marijuana, and he has to avoid associating with felons.

The rapper is free to record in the studio and make videos. But while he is creating videos, Bankroll Freddie may not use any guns (including prop guns) or illegal substances.

However, the judge allowed Bankroll Freddie to continue to tour, so long as it is at an actual concert venue. But, he is barred from attending any after parties.

Bankroll Freddie is promoting the release of his newest album, “From Trap to Rap 2.”