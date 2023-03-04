Bankroll Freddie’s Alleged Drug Operation Was A Family Affair

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bankroll Freddie is at the center of an FBI investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking in Arkansas. But, he reportedly had a lot of help from his family. According to Arkansas Online, Bankroll’s father, Freddie Gladney, was denied bond on Tuesday (February 28). He was allegedly overheard on wiretaps discussing drugs and guns with three of his sons and arranging drug sales through a daughter. They are all now considered co-defendants.

“I do believe in the presumption of innocence,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe said. “But the wire cases really bring a new facet to the analysis and the strength of the case and you really get to hear about what’s going on and understand what’s going on with an individual.”

Gladney was indicted last November on drug conspiracy and weapons charges. The charges followed concurrent investigations into the activities of two rival street gangs: EBT and Lodi Murder Mobb. Evidence presented in the hearing showed Gladney had involved several of his children, including Bankroll Freddie. He was also dealing in large quantities of cocaine and marijuana. At one point, Gladney offered to “cook” some cocaine down into crack for one of his sons for $100.

Gladney will remain in custody for the foreseeable future. The judge said there were no conditions that would ensure Gladney wouldn’t continue selling drugs in one way or another.

Bankroll Freddie is still behind bars at a federal prison in Arkansas. In December 2022, Judge Volpe ordered he must stay in jail pending trial. He was originally arrested on November 10, 2022.