Barack & Michelle Obama “Proud” To Endorse Kamala Harris To Be “Historic” First Female President 

Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed their belief that Kamala Harris “has exactly what it takes to win this election.”

Former President Barack Obama and the former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

The Obamas told Harris how proud they were to endorse her in a phone call that ended days of speculation over whether Obama would back her. The Harris campaign shared a video of the conversation on Friday morning (July 26).

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack Obama told Kamala Harris on the call.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama added. “This is going to be historic.”

Harris told the Obamas, “This means so much to me,” before thanking them for their continued support.

“I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express,” she said. “So thank you both! It means so much. And… we’re gonna have some fun with this, too, aren’t we?”

The video followed a statement from the Obamas assuring voters that Harris is more than qualified to become the next President of the United States.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.”