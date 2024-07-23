Kamala Harris Walks Out To Beyoncé’s “Freedom” At Campaign HQ With Singer’s Blessing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vice President Kamala Harris received Beyoncé’s blessing to use “Freedom” during her presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” on her first official visit to her campaign headquarters.

On Monday night (July 22) the Vice President addressed the nation at her organization’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. CNN reported Beyoncé swiftly approved the campaign’s request to use “Freedom” just hours before Kamala Harris emerged to the song.

Last year, Beyoncé gifted Harris tickets to her concert in Maryland, and the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Harris after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race on Sunday (July 21).

“New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!!” Knowles said of Harris in an Instagram post. “You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country ! Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go.”

During her speech to campaign staffers, Kamala Harris declared it’s her “intention to go out and earn this nomination and win.” She also pointed to her background as California attorney general and as a courtroom prosecutor.

“In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” she said. “Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Harris continued, “Our campaign has always been about two different versions of what we see as the future of our country. Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. To a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights. But we believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans.”