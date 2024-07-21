President Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race After Disastrous Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BREAKING: Concerns about Biden’s performance during the first debate with Donald Trump appears to be the last straw.

Citing mounting pressure from the Democratic party, President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Concerns about his performance during the first debate with Donald Trump appears to be the last straw. Biden, who is 81, faced calls from fellow Democrats to step aside, particularly after a lackluster debate performance that raised questions about his ability to effectively campaign and govern. The decision to exit the race comes after Biden reportedly acknowledged to close allies the challenges his campaign faced and the potential need for a new direction​.

In Biden’s announcement, he expressed his continued commitment to the Democratic Party and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee. The move aims to unify the party and strengthen its chances against the Republican contender in the upcoming election.

Biden’s exit reshapes the 2024 race, as Democrats now rally behind Harris, who’s seen as a capable leader poised to carry forward the administration’s achievements and address the nation’s pressing issues. Biden’s decision marks a significant moment in American politics, underscoring the dynamic nature of presidential campaigns and the importance of responsive leadership​.

“It has been a greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote in an official letter from the White House. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Find Biden’s full statement below.