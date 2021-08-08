Barack Obama Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Rappers, Celebs, And Politicians

Former prez Barack Obama partied like a rap star yesterday to celebrate his 60th birthday!,

Barack Obama was not only America’s first Black president but is considered the nation’s first Hip-Hop top executive.

And to commemorate his 60th birthday, old Barry O threw a bash that rivaled any Diddy extravaganza.

Originally, 44 had a guest list of 600. However, with the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus (prompted by the Delta variant), he had to scale back his Martha’s Vineyard soiree a little bit.

Barack Obama hosted a comfortable 500, entertaining only a few of his close friends and families.

Some of the guests included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Oprah Winfrey, Don Cheadle, Stephen Colbert, George Clooney, and Trap Beckham.

The rapper posted some of the party to his social media feed, before deleting the images due to the event’s photography ban.

But if you think, Obama only kicked it with celebrities … you are wrong. There were even some politicians there. Former senator and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry was also spotted with attendees.

But where are they partying?

The Obamas have set up series of beautiful tents behind their waterfront property.

Photographers raced to get pictures and used every tool available (paparazzi, drones, etc.) to zoom in on the money shot. In good humor, the former president saw one earlier while he was playing golf at the island’s Farm Neck Club and said, “Just make sure you get a good picture of me!”