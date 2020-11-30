Barack Obama Gives Drake His “Stamp Of Approval” To Play Him In A Biopic

(AllHipHop News)
The 2020 United States presidential race is finally over, and national political news has slowly begun to fall back from the forefront of the American zeitgeist. As Donald Trump counts down his final days in the White House and Joe Biden prepares to take the oath of office, former President Barack Obama is currently on a major press run to promote his A Promised Land memoir.
While speaking with Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Obama was asked if Aubrey Drake Graham has his stamp of approval to portray him in a biographical film about the Hawaii-born politician. It appears Obama and his daughters are on board with Drake taking on that role.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…” said Obama. The ex-POTUS added, “Drake has, more importantly, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake once expressed interest in wanting to act in a biopic as Obama. In 2010, the Canadian actor/musician was quoted saying, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal [laughs]. I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Barack Obama and Aubrey Graham have a compelling public history. During a 2016 conversation with YouTube personality Adande “Swoozie” Thorne, Obama was questioned on who he thought would win a rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The Commander in Chief picked K. Dot.
Drake appeared to respond to the president selecting the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee over him in that interview. On “Summer Sixteen,” the OVO superstar rapped, “Tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in – they bulletproof.” That pre-Views track also contained subliminal bars directed at Drizzy’s then-rivals Meek Mill and Tory Lanez.
Obama recently curated “A Promised Land Official Playlist” for Spotify. The collection of tunes hosts songs by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Eminem, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, John Coltrane, Sade, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, U2, and more legendary acts. The 59-year-old Democrat tweeted, “Music has always played an important role in my life – and that was especially true during my presidency.”