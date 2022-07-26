Barack Obama Goes Hip Hop With Summer 2022 Playlist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lauryn Hill, Rakim and more are featured on Barack Obama’s summer playlist for 2022.

Barack Obama went with a heavy dose of Hip Hop for his 2022 summer playlist.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lauryn Hill, Rakim and Sampa the Great were a few of the notable Hip Hop artists appearing on Barack Obama’s latest playlist. The former president stacked his summer lineup with plenty of star power, ranging from Beyoncé and Bad Bunny to Prince and Bruce Springsteen.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” he wrote on social media. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.

Barack Obama’s other Hip Hop picks included Vince Staples, Doechii, Lil Yachty and Wyclef Jean. The politician’s playlist featured Phonte’s group The Foreign Exchange and the Odd Future-affiliated band The Internet.

Jazz greats Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck were highlighted alongside more recent releases from the likes of Tems, Rosalía, Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles. Barack Obama also made sure to sprinkle in cuts from legendary artists such as Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Nina Simone, Dr. John and D’Angelo.

Check out all of the tracks on Barack Obama’s summer playlist below. Stream the collection of songs here.