Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump’s Manhood In Hilarious Joke During DNC Speech  

Barack Obama roasted Donald Trump while calling out his attacks on Kamala Harris during the second night of the DNC.

Barack Obama had the DNC crowd in stitches after seemingly mocking the size of Donald Trump’s manhood on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

On Tuesday night (August 20), former President Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, delivered a stunning two-pronged attack on Trump, calling for the nation to embrace Kamala Harris as the next President.

Among the poignant words, Obama demonstrated his flare for public speaking with an expertly timed joke when calling out some of Trump’s attacks on Harris.

When mentioning his “weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama gestured with his hands as the Chicago crowd roared with laughter.

“Did Obama” began trending on X (Twitter) as users reacted to his Trump roast.

President Obama: It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that Trump is afraid of losing to Kamala. The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd sizes 🤏 pic.twitter.com/cstJYrpiCg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

“Uh, uh… I’m aware I’m a degenerate and may misread things as such,” one person wrote. ‘But err… did Obama just use his hands to gesture that Trump has a tiny dick while mocking him for being obsessed with crowd size? Cause uh, I’m writing that into the historical record regardless.”

Uh, uh… I'm aware I'm a degenerate and may misread things as such, but err… did Obama just use his hands to gesture that Trump has a tiny dick while mocking him for being obsessed with crowd size? Cause uh, I'm writing that into the historical record regardless. — 🔥Reverend Aiden (@SweetFnLucifer) August 21, 2024

“Did Obama just make a size joke on stage at the #DNC with his hands re Trump?” another person asked. “This ain’t the“When they go low, we go high” party anymore.”

Did Obama just make a size joke on stage at the #DNC with his hands re Trump?



This ain’t the “When they go low, we go high” party anymore. — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) August 21, 2024

“Did Obama just make a small dick joke???” a third user asked in disbelief. “Tell me he just made a small dick joke. Please, we deserve this after all we’ve been through.”

Did Obama just make a small dick joke??? Tell me he just made a small dick joke. Please, we deserve this after all we've been through. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 21, 2024

Others still anticipated Trump’s reaction, with one person joking, “Trump is going to be hate posting until his thumbs bleed tomorrow.”

Trump is going to be hate posting until his thumbs bleed tomorrow



Not only did Obama just murder him, he defiled and desecrated his corpse. Cremated him and p##### on the ashes https://t.co/SUllDovkTM — Lou (@ImmortalLou30) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama Warns: “Four More Years Of Chaos” Under Donald Trump

Elsewhere during his speech, Obama stated, “We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

He added, “America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama warned that Trump did “everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” and would do the same with Kamala Harris.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said.

Michelle Obama also turned the tables on Trump’s high-criticized “Black jobs” remarks. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” she asked.